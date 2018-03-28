Ex-Liverpool Star Claims Inform Hitman Is Outperforming Former Fan Favourite Striker

Former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise believes that summer signing Mohamed Salah has had a bigger impact at the club than former beloved striker Fernando Torres.

Salah has taken the Premier League by storm this season, scoring 28 goals in just 30 league appearances.





The Egyptian has been equally impressive in Europe and has helped guide the Reds into the quarter finals of the Champions League, setting up a two legged tie against Manchester City.

Many expect the 25-year-old to be in contention to win the Player of the Year award at the end of the season, with City's Kevin De Bruyne most likely to be Salah's only competition for the accolade.

The former AS Roma and Chelsea winger has impressed many ex-Liverpool players since his arrival, but Riise has gone as far to say that Salah is even eclipsing the achievements of Torres at Anfield.

"I haven’t seen many players do the same things he has done in the first season at a new club," Riise claims, as quoted by the Express.

Who says school isn't great fun? pic.twitter.com/fNaimMcJYO — Mohamed Salah (@22mosalah) March 28, 2018

(You may also like Liverpool Vying With Juventus & Bayern Munich for Highly Rated Germany International)

"He is doing things nobody expected him to do.

"He’s not even a typical striker either - he’s on the right wing at times," Riise added. "What Torres did was unbelievable, that season he was really on fire.

ANDREW YATES/GettyImages

"Now, Mo Salah is doing even better. It’s hard to imagine such a big achievement and the season isn’t even over.

"He can still do more. I don’t think even Jürgen Klopp expected him to do that."

Salah has also helped Egypt qualify for the World Cup this summer, scoring a 95th-minute winner against Congo to ensure that the Pharaohs will be taking part in the world's most prestigious sporting event for the first time in 28 years.