Former Liverpool Star Believes Italian Youngster Could be Reds Goalkeeper 'for the Next Decade'

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol believes AC Milan and Italy star Gianaluigi Donnarumma could be the Reds goalkeeper 'for the next decade'.

The goalkeeping situation at Anfield has become clearer in recent weeks, with Jurgen Klopp seemingly deciding that Loris Karius is currently his number one, following the inconsistency of Belgium's Simon Mignolet.

Despite the improvement shown by the German in recent weeks, Nicol still thinks his former club need to invest in a 'keeper this summer, believing 19-year-old Donnarumma could be the man for both now and the future.

Speaking to ESPN FC (via the Daily Express), he said: "To be honest I think Liverpool should go and see if they can either get a No 1 or have somebody who’s on a level with Karius.

"Mignolet isn’t, he’s clearly the No. 2 and I think what Mignolet’s doing is waiting to see if he can get a game in the World Cup.

"I would have no problem with him [Alisson], I would have no problem if they can get the likes of Donnarumma who would be a goalkeeper for the next decade."

Liverpool are believed to be interest in bringing in a goalkeeper this summer and, amongst others, have been continually linked with a move with AS Roma man Alisson, with Donnarumma seemingly now the latest 'keeper touted with a move to Merseyside.

Despite his tender age, Donnarumma has already amassed 114 Serie A games alone for I Rossoneri since his debut in October 2015, while his appearance between the sticks during Italy's 1-1 draw with England on Tuesday was his fifth for the national team.