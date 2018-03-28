Former England international Gabby Agbonlahor will leave Aston Villa this summer, regardless of whether the Championship side are promoted at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old striker has spent 17 years at Villa Park and has made an incredible 390 appearances for the club, scoring 87 goals and claiming 57 assists.

Despite being a fan favorite in the West Midlands for more than a decade, Agbonlahor has seen little game time under Steve Bruce since Villa were relegated to the Championship and will look to secure a move to the MLS when his contract expires this summer, according to the Telegraph.

Villa are understood to be eager to offload the £25,000-a-week striker, who has made just six league appearances this season and has become an unnecessary expense on the wage bill.

Which club in particular Agbonlahor is expected to join in America is not clear but the striker has previously been linked to 2017 expansion sides Atlanta United and Minnesota United.

Agbonlahor, who made his senior debut in the 2005/06 season also won three caps at international level - and once started alongside Jermain Defoe in Berlin as England secured a 2-1 victory over Germany in 2008.