Gareth Bale Told to Ditch Sports Cars & Golf As Wales Boss Ryan Giggs Clamps Down on Injury Concerns

Recently appointed Wales manager Ryan Giggs has told star man Gareth Bale to stop driving sports cars if he wants to avoid injury, as well as banning the entire Dragons' squad from playing golf whilst away on international duty.

The former Manchester United winger is understood to have laid down the law to his players during a recent trip to Asia where Wales took part in the China Cup.

Giggs guided his side to a comfortable 6-0 win over the competition's hosts before suffering a 1-0 loss to Uruguay in the final thanks to a strike from Paris Saint-Germain goal machine Edinson Cavani.

-/GettyImages

However, it is Giggs' off-field tactics which are currently grabbing the headlines and the 44-year-old is said to have banned sports cars because of the strain they can cause on a players' hamstrings.

Back in 2003, halfway through his career at Old Trafford, Giggs revealed how a meeting with experts convinced his to stop driving an array of different cars - something which offers an insight into his recent implementations with the Welsh national team.

"My love of cars is well known and I used to switch from one model to another every few months," Giggs said 15 years ago, as quoted by the Sun. "Experts told me that the different stiff clutch pedals on my cars might have been putting extra stress on my left leg and aggravating my hamstring.

(You may also like Gareth Bale Surpasses Ian Rush's Wales Goalscoring Record With Brilliant Hat-Trick Against China)

"I decided to stick with the same car and it seems to have done the trick because I’ve been fit for virtually the whole of this season so far."

The report also claimed that Giggs banned the Wales squad from playing golf whilst in China due to injury fears, although it is unknown if Bale - who recently built a stellar golf course in his back garden - and his teammates are indefinitely barred from returning to the tee.