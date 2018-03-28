Impressive Display Leaves England Fans Debating Whether Jamie Vardy Should Start Instead of Kane

By 90Min
March 28, 2018

An impressive display in an England shirt on Tuesday evening has caused huge debate on social media about Jamie Vardy and Harry Kane.

Prolific Leicester striker Vardy was given a chance to prove himself in the victory over Italy, as he lined up from the start in a front two with Raheem Sterling.

Vardy displayed his clever movement throughout, stretching the Italian defensive line and causing problems. He was rewarded after 26 minutes, when some clever thinking from Jesse Lingard saw a quick free kick catch Italy off guard, and the ball found Vardy - who smashed home to give England the lead.

Some England fans are now suggesting that they would rather see Jamie Vardy start instead of Harry Kane, which will undoubtedly spark debate across the media in the run up to the World Cup this summer.

With several fans and pundits believing that Vardy suits Gareth Southgate's system better than Harry Kane does, where could the Spurs striker fit into this England side?

The pace and athleticism of Jamie Vardy and Raheem Sterling caused Italy problems on Tuesday night, but Kane offers a different dimension with his style of play. He is an instinctive finisher from inside the box, and has the ability to create a goal out of nothing.

However, Leicester manager Claude Puel believes the duo are capable of playing together.

“They can play together for England, of course,” Puel said in a press conference ahead of Leicester's game against Stoke last month. 

“He has other attributes to Harry Kane and sometimes they can play together because they can combine with different attributes.

“It will be a good association. We have to respect the work of the manager because he has different options and qualities in the squad, but all this good play is exciting for the national team.

“It will be amazing to see this team in the World Cup.”

