Impressive Display Leaves England Fans Debating Whether Jamie Vardy Should Start Instead of Kane

An impressive display in an England shirt on Tuesday evening has caused huge debate on social media about Jamie Vardy and Harry Kane.

Prolific Leicester striker Vardy was given a chance to prove himself in the victory over Italy, as he lined up from the start in a front two with Raheem Sterling.

Vardy displayed his clever movement throughout, stretching the Italian defensive line and causing problems. He was rewarded after 26 minutes, when some clever thinking from Jesse Lingard saw a quick free kick catch Italy off guard, and the ball found Vardy - who smashed home to give England the lead.

Some England fans are now suggesting that they would rather see Jamie Vardy start instead of Harry Kane, which will undoubtedly spark debate across the media in the run up to the World Cup this summer.

Fully prepared to take pelters for this but... I think Vardy actually suits this England system better than Kane — Ryan Baldi (@RyanBaldiFW) March 27, 2018

Harry Kane will obviously start the World Cup for England if fit but I do wonder whether Vardy or Rashford would actually be a better overall fit for this team. — Ben Rumsby (@ben_rumsby) March 27, 2018

This system with:

Sterling - Vardy/Rashford - Lingard

Is so much better than when England play with Kane.. — Owen (@JesussEsque) March 27, 2018

Probably an unpopular opinion but I want England to start Vardy against superior oppositions and Kane against weaker sides. — joshua jones (@joshuapsjones) March 27, 2018

Vardy should be starting over Kane if we want to go as far as possible in the World Cup. #EngIta — Alan Alger (@Alan_Alger_) March 27, 2018

Imagine Vardy at a club like City or Liverpool, his numbers would trump Kane. Vardy > Kane any day of the week — Kieran Drysdale (@KiDrysdale) March 27, 2018

Before I go on I just want to state that I am not finishing, but with this style of play where does Harry Kane fit in the England team? Vardy suits it much better. — Tom Childs #56 (@tomchilds56) March 27, 2018

With several fans and pundits believing that Vardy suits Gareth Southgate's system better than Harry Kane does, where could the Spurs striker fit into this England side?

The pace and athleticism of Jamie Vardy and Raheem Sterling caused Italy problems on Tuesday night, but Kane offers a different dimension with his style of play. He is an instinctive finisher from inside the box, and has the ability to create a goal out of nothing.

However, Leicester manager Claude Puel believes the duo are capable of playing together.

“They can play together for England, of course,” Puel said in a press conference ahead of Leicester's game against Stoke last month.

“He has other attributes to Harry Kane and sometimes they can play together because they can combine with different attributes.

“It will be a good association. We have to respect the work of the manager because he has different options and qualities in the squad, but all this good play is exciting for the national team.

“It will be amazing to see this team in the World Cup.”