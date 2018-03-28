Inter Want Former Manchester United Defender to Replace Coveted Joao Cancelo

Inter are reportedly eyeing a possible move for former Manchester United full back Guillermo Varela, who could directly replace Joao Cancelo.

The 25-year-old is currently playing his football in his home country Uruguay with Penarol and spent last season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, making 10 appearances in all competitions.

According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport (via CalcioMercato), current Inter right back Cancelo has failed to impress coach Luciano Spalletti this season, and has been heavily linked with a move away from San Siro in the summer.

The Portuguese defender is currently on loan at Inter from Valencia, and although the Nereazzuri want to keep hold of the full back, they face stern competition from Juventus who look poised to trigger Cancelo's £30m release clause, whereas Inter are unwilling to pay such an amount.

Manchester United are another team that are looking to strengthen their right back position. According to the Mirror, Jose Mourinho has been closely monitoring Cancelo's progress in Italy, as the Portuguese manager begins to look for a long-term successor to Antonio Valencia.

It looks increasingly likely that Cancelo won't be at Inter next season, and sporting director Piero Ausilio believes Varela could be a low-cost alternative to Cancelo.

Cancelo has played an increasingly large role in Inter's first team squad this season, starting 10 Serie A matches and playing close to 1000 minutes. He was sidelined with a ligament injury which has seen him out for much of this season.

The Portuguese was sent off for his country in their 3-0 friendly defeat to Holland on Monday night.