Juventus Midfielder Pjanic Linked With PSG Move As French Outfit Offer to Double Wages

Juventus star Miralem Pjanić has been linked with a move to join Paris Saint-Germain as the French giants look to kickstart their squad overhaul this summer.

PSG are expected to replace manager Unai Emery at the end of the season and are also keen on bringing a number of new faces into the squad in a bid to bolster their chances of winning the Champions League.

Argentina midfielder Javier Pastore is one player who has been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes this summer, with Arsenal rumoured to have joined Liverpool and Inter in the race for his signature.

Eurosport journalist Guillaume Maillard-Pacini has claimed that PSG are keen to see Pjanić join their ranks this summer, even stating that there has already been contact between the club and the Bosnia international's agent.

PSG could be boosted in their pursuit due to Pjanić's personal and professional history. The midfielder can speak five different languages - including French - and already has Ligue 1 experience to his name, having represented Metz and Lyon before moving to Italy in 2011.

Additionally, the Juventus star's partner, Josefa, is from Nice and the pair speak French at home to their young son Edin.

Italian outlets Corriere della Sera and Calciomercato (via Football Italia) have both reported finer details about the proposed transfer.

Corriere report that Pjanić could earn up to €8m a year after tax in the French capital - almost double his current wage packet in Turin. The latter report states that Juventus are reluctant to sell but the Bianconeri could be convinced if PSG "throw another €20m on the table."