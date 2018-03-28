Leicester City Starlet to Be Given the All Clear Ahead of Brighton Match Despite Broken Hand

Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho will be cleared to play against Brighton this weekend despite breaking his hand on international duty. The striker is set to be assessed by the club's medical staff on Thursday before being allowed to return to training ahead of the match.

The Premier League returns this weekend after a week of international fixtures. While injuries to players throughout the competition will see them miss out on the upcoming action, Kelechi Iheanacho will not be one of them - despite picking up an injury whilst on duty.

The former Manchester City man was not named in the Nigeria side that suffered to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Serbia on Tuesday night in Barnet after breaking his hand. However, according to Sky Sports, Iheanacho will be cleared to play in time to face Bighton on Saturday afternoon.

The report states that he fractured the first metatarsal in his right hand during the break and will be assessed by Leicester's medical team ahead of a return to training on Thursday.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

A win on Saturday could potentially see the Foxes leapfrog Burnley into seventh place. Should the Clarets lose against West Brom, Leicester will go ahead of Sean Dyche's men on goal difference - but a Burnley defeat is about as unlikely as matches get this season.

The Baggies are slumped at the bottom of the Premier League table, ten points adrift of escaping the relegation zone. As the season continues to drag on at the Hawthorns, more and more fans are resigned to relegation come the end of the campaign.