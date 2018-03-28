Liverpool Vying With Juventus & Bayern Munich for Highly Rated Germany International

Despite the form of Andy Robertson this season, Jurgen Klopp is reportedly still in the market for another left back with Germany international Jonas Hector a target.

Hector was a name frequently linked with the Reds last summer, although reports went cold after Liverpool completed an £8m move for Robertson, who has excelled after a slow start, proving one of the bargain signings of the Premier League season.

However, a move for Hector may be back on this summer, with Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport claiming Liverpool are vying with Juventus and Bayern Munich to sign the Cologne star, who Kicker previously reported could be signed for as little as £8m this summer - thanks to a relegation release clause.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

The 27-year-old, who has been capped 36 times for Joachim Low's side, is tipped to leave his current club who are embroiled in a relegation battle this season, while Juventus are supposedly planning for life after Alex Sandro.

Juve's Brazil international has been linked with the likes of Chelsea and Man Utd for some time and it is believed he may finally get his wish to move this summer, meaning the Old Lady will be in the market for a new full back. In addition, makeshift wing back Kwadwo Asamoah is also expected to leave this summer, expediting Juve's need for reinforcements, even if Leonardo Spinazzola returns from his loan at Atalanta.

Bayern, so often talent hoovers in the Bundesliga, are also cited as interested, although Gazzetta's report does not go into detail on how serious their intent is.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Whether Klopp and Liverpool are actually interested in Hector may depend on the future of Alberto Moreno, who enjoyed his best form at Anfield during the first half of the 2017/18 campaign but has since struggled with injury.

Should the former Sevilla star move on in the summer, Klopp and the Liverpool hierarchy may look replace him with another specialist left back.