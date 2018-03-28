Man City Defender Nicolas Otamendi Names Man Utd Striker As His Most Difficult Opponent

Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi has revealed that Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku is the striker who makes him "suffer" more than any other in the Premier League.

The Argentine international has excelled for City this season, helping his side establish a 16-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

However, there are some strikers that Otamendi, even in his current form, would rather avoid.

Asked which forwards cause him the most grief, he told Marca: "There are many.





"Luis Suarez is a striker who is constantly moving, making diagonal runs, creating space, then you always have to be prepared to run.

"Then [Romelu] Lukaku is another very strong player, technically good, quick... It's between those two."

Otamendi might add another to the list after Argentina's heavy 6-1 defeat against Spain on Tuesday night.

Diego Costa caused problems throughout, and Otamendi spoke of the threat posed by the former Chelsea forward before the game.

"I've had some good battles with Diego," he said. "They are players you always have to be close to, because they can turn you or help another player with a tiny detail."

Otamendi also looked ahead to Argentina's chances of success in this summer's World Cup, although Tuesday night's defeat has dented the nation's confidence somewhat.

"Given the players that Argentina has, it's a demand that we all want, but we won't win it in the first game," he added. "We will play each game like a final and destiny will tell us where we will end up.

"In Brazil, we got to the final and we almost won it, but it wasn't to be. We've had three finals where we couldn't do it, but if we get into that position again it's because the team deserves it."