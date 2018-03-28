Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho Working on Plan to Revitalise Out of Form Star Paul Pogba

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will not listen to offers for Paul Pogba this summer, despite the star's struggles to find his best form this season.

The 25-year-old France international has attracted criticism for his occasionally lacklustre performances, as United have struggled to put a serious title challenge to runaway leaders and fierce rivals Manchester City.

Injury niggles, social media activity and arguments over his best position have dominated discussion about the former world record transfer fee holder, but Mourinho is not prepared to give up on Pogba and is instead working on a plan to "elicit the best campaign of the midfielder’s career" according to journalist Duncan Castles.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Castles, writing for Yahoo, claims that Mourinho has spoken to the France national team manager Didier Deschamps about the player and his attitude and still believes the £89m midfielder has the qualities to become a leading man for the Red Devils if he can regain focus.

“Jose likes the player, but the player does not have his head in football,” a source told Yahoo Sports. “Pogba is not focused on football, he has his head in music, in hairstyles, in shoes.”

While Mourinho is working on a shortlist of names to revitalise his midfield next season, to mitigate the loss of Michael Carrick to retirement, it seems Pogba will not be a casualty of any makeover.

Pogba has been left out of the United starting lineup on occasion in recent weeks, with Mourinho preferring academy graduate Scott McTominay. Deschamps also left Pogba to warm the bench on international duty as France lost to Colombia. However, the star made a glorious return to action on Tuesday night, scoring a magnificent free kick as Les Bleus beat Russia 1-3.