Man Utd Star Paul Pogba Dedicates Stunning Goal to Late Father in Touching Birthday Tribute

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba scored what would prove to be the winning goal for France against Russia on Tuesday with a stunning free kick. The 25-year-old dedicated the strike to his late father, who would have been celebrating his 80th birthday.

Kylian Mbappé scored France's two other goals during their 3-1 win, with Fedor Smolov's neat finish in the second half proving to be nothing more than a consolation for Russia.

However, it was Pogba's brilliant free kick and touching celebration that stole the headlines at the Krestovsky Stadium - a moment which the Frenchman later shared on his official Instagram page.

After scoring his free kick, Pogba revealed a message under his shirt dedicated to his father, Fassou Antoine Pogba, which read: "Happy birthday Papa. May Allah give him mercy."

Pogba's father sadly passed away last summer aged 79, following a battle with a long-term illness.

The Manchester United star was also involved for Les Bleus earlier in the international break against Colombia, although Didier Deschamps' side suffered a surprising 3-2 defeat at the Stade de France.

Away from international duty, Pogba's future at Old Trafford has recently come under scrutiny. United manager José Mourinho hasn't shied away from letting his feelings about the France international known and has come under criticism for dropping him from the squad too often.

Most recently, a report claimed that Mourinho rates Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey higher than the former Juventus star, potentially opening the door to yet another swap deal between players at Old Trafford and the Emirates.