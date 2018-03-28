Marcos Alonso Reiterates Desire to Stay at Chelsea After Making International Debut for Spain

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has reaffirmed his commitment to the west London club, whilst stating his hope of retaining his place in the international fold.

The 27-year old was linked with moves to both Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the week, with the wing back's form this season subsequently earning him a first international call-up for Spain.

Alonso however has maintained he is happy at Stamford Bridge, and after making his debut for La Furia Roja in Spain's 6-1 demolition of Argentina on Tuesday, he told Spanish radio station Onda Cero of his intention to keep working hard at Chelsea.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"I'm delighted to have made history but the important thing is to continue to do a good job. I've worked hard at Chelsea to do things well and that is why I'm here," Alonso said.





"[Spain coach Julen] Lopetegui told me to enjoy this experience, to be calm. I'm very happy and grateful that he gave me this opportunity. It was an important moment for me and I'm delighted and proud to be here."

The former Fiorentina and Sunderland wide man became the third generation of Alonso to compete for his country, following in the footsteps of his grandfather Marcos Alonso Imaz, and father Marcos Alonso Peña.

He went on to reveal his joy at Tuesday's result, before revealing his hope of making Spain's World Cup squad this summer.

"It will depend on the coach, he has a difficult task ahead. I just have to fully concentrate with Chelsea because we have an important end to the season. I have to continue to do things well."

Alonso will return to Premier League action this weekend, as the Blues take on Tottenham Hotspur in a game that could decide the fate of next season's Champions League qualification spots.