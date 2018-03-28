Marek Hamsik Hands Napoli Big Injury Boost With Return to Training Ahead of Sassuolo Encounter

Napoli playmaker Marek Hamsik has been given the all clear to return to training following a thigh issue he picked up last week. The midfielder made his way back onto the training pitch on Wednesday, and is now in contention to feature against Sassuolo this weekend.

It's been a tough few months for the 30-year-old. Having spent much of his time recently with tonsillitis, and subsequently missing the chance to represent Slovakia in the recent international break in order to have them removed, he's since picked up a thigh complaint.

However, according to Football Italia, Wednesday saw Hamsik undergo various tests from the Napoli medical staff. They found there to be no muscular lesion within the thigh and have cleared him to play on the weekend.

While his side would probably be able to manage without their creative midfielder against a 15th placed Sassuolo, his inclusion will be very well received. Two points adrift of table toppers Juventus, Napoli can't afford to drop points and allow the Old Lady to increase their lead at the top of Serie A.

Enrico Locci/GettyImages

With only ten games of the season remaining, every game is crucial, and the tiniest slip up can give their opposition the edge in the rundown to crowning the Italian champions.

Juventus face a resurgent Milan side this weekend, and Napoli will be hoping that the Turin outfit will be dropping points. Should Juve draw they'll remain on top even if Napoli beat Sassuolo - due to goal difference.

However, a loss against Gennaro Gattuso's men will give Hamsik and co. the opportunity to go back to the top of Serie A, and put them in the driving seat once again as the season draws to a close.