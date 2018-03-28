Report Claims Man Utd Set to Offer Huge Contract to Beat Milan & Chelsea to Bayern Munich Midfielder

Manchester United will offer Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal a contract worth €14.4m per season in an attempt to lure him to Old Trafford, according to Chilean newspaper La Cuarta.

The contract, which is expected to be an offer of four years, would equate to a salary of £240,000-a-week. Vidal turns 31 in May and will have just a year remaining on his current deal with Bayern come the summer.

United boss Jose Mourinho is believed to be searching for a new midfielder with Michael Carrick retiring at the end of the season and Marouane Fellaini's future still in doubt.





La Cuarta claim that Vidal's agent Fernando Felicevich is in Manchester to hold talks with United over a potential deal.





Bayern are aware that they could lose the Chile international for free if he is not sold this summer, and could be more willing to facilitate a transfer as a result. United are said to be preparing a £42m bid for Vidal, who has also attracted interest from Chelsea and Milan.

TuttoSport have reported that the midfielder is a target for the Rossoneri, who are looking to bolster their midfield options, while Antonio Conte reportedly contacted the former Juventus midfielder over a possible move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues manager called Vidal a "world class player" during the January transfer window and it was expected that Chelsea would attempt to secure his signature. But the club's hierarchy refused to meet Conte's demands and Ross Barkley was brought in from Everton instead.