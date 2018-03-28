Serbia Boss Backs 'Killer' Aleksandar Mitrovic to Secure Big Summer Move Away From Newcastle

Fulham loanee Aleksandar Mitrović will move to "an even bigger, better club" this summer after he returns to Newcastle United at the end of the season, according to Serbia boss Mladen Krstajić.

The 23-year-old striker has struggled to adapt to life in England following a high profile £16m move to St. James' Park in 2015, scoring just 17 goals in 72 appearances for the Magpies.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

However, a January loan move to west London, where he has linked up with manager Slaviša Jokanović, has seen Mitrović rediscover his goalscoring form and he already has seven goals for the Cottagers.

Serbia's national team manager believes that working under his compatriot at Fulham has helped Mitrović get his confidence back, whilst also claiming that the former Anderlecht striker should secure a big move away from Newcastle this summer.

"Mitrović was very lucky to be coached by [Fulham boss] Jokanović, a coach from Serbia who knows him very well," Krstajić said after Serbia's 2-0 win over Nigeria, quoted by Standard Sport.

Mitrovic has put Serbia ahead against Nigeria!!



He literally is on🔥🔥🔥 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) March 27, 2018

"Mitrović did a very good thing in choosing to come to Fulham. I’m sure that after the loan he will move to an even bigger, better club where he can do much better.

"Personally it’s a great pleasure to have a player such as Mitrović in our squad. He’s a killer up front, which he proved today."

Mitrović scored both goals for the Eagles in their most recent match against Nigeria and he didn't look out of his depth playing alongside Premier League veterans Nemanja Matić, Branislav Ivanović and Aleksandar Kolarov.