Southampton Reveal Fans' Ultimate XI Ahead of Launching Major History Exhibition

Southampton have released a star-studded fans' Ultimate XI as part of their upcoming exhibition on the club's history, titled 'We March On: Southampton Football Club, Then and Now'.





An independent panel of supporters and club historians whittled down a shortlist for fans to vote on ahead of the exhibition's launch event and the club released the results on their official website on Wednesday.

The fans even had the chance to vote for their all-time greatest manager. Unsurprisingly, Lawrie McMenemy, a former head coach who is in the Guinness Book of Records as one of the top 20 most successful managers in post-war English football, has been given the nod by the Saints' faithful.





England's most capped player Peter Shilton was voted as the fans' first choice goalkeeper, just ahead of former club hero Antti Niemi.





The Ultimate XI's back four consists of Jason Dodd, Claus Lundekvam, Wayne Bridge and a more recent first team regular, José Fonte.





Current Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana starts alongside Alan Ball in the middle of the park, with club icon Matt Le Tissier completing Southampton's midfield three.

In attack, Rickie Lambert and Alan Shearer partner Mick Channon - a legendary Saints striker who would go on to be equally as successful as a racehorse trainer following his retirement from professional football.





The fans' Ultimate XI also has a substitute bench of players who just missed out on a spot in the starting lineup, where the likes of Francis Benali, Kevin Keegan and Morgan Schneiderlin can be seen alongside the fan-voted assistant manager, Nigel Adkins.