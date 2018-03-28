Spain Teammate Offers Isco Escape Route Out of Midfielder's Real Madrid Misery

The confusion surrounding Isco's woes at Real Madrid only became more convoluted on Tuesday night as the midfielder scored a hat-trick against Argentina.

The Spaniard ran riot at the Wanda Metropolitano, and has rightfully earned plaudits from all over following the performance - including one special mention from international teammate Koke.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder played alongside Isco during the massacre of a Lionel Messi-less Argentina side, and got to watch the 25-year-old go about his work with one of the best views in the house - right next to him on the pitch.





After the game, the star player admitted to struggling under Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid - claiming the manager doesn't give him confidence.





However, should Isco decide to up and leave the Santiago Bernabeu, Koke has offered the player a way out that wouldn't even require him to relocate homes - at rivals Atletico.

➡️ “A mí Isco me encanta. Si no tiene continuidad en el Madrid, a lo mejor en el Atleti sí la tendría”#PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/zONLPdgEtw — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) March 28, 2018

“As far as I’m concerned when he plays with us for Spain he’s the best," Koke said, as quoted be AS.

"His level is spectacular. I don’t see him day-to-day at his club obviously and I don’t know what Zidane is thinking, but I love Isco. If he’s not playing regularly there, maybe he would do at Atleti”





With the player currently looking unsettled at club level, but still managing to prove his technical wizardry on the international scale, a summer move away from Los Blancos seems increasingly likely.

With the summer World Cup inching closer and closer by the day, the tournament would be a perfect opportunity to prove to the world that Zidane's lack of faith is completely unwarranted, and a mega money move could well be in the offing.

Whether that's to direct rivals Atletico is another matter...