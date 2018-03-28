Surreal Report Claims Liverpool Could Sign Veteran Porto Keeper on One-Year Deal in Summer

Questionable reports in Spain have sensationally claimed that Iker Casillas could be set to join Liverpool on a one-year deal this summer.

The veteran goalkeeper has been tipped to join the Reds at the end of this term when his contract comes to an end with Porto in July, with Real Madrid pseudo news sites Bernabeu Digital and Mi Otra Liga both purporting the story.

However, it would seem that the links are solely down to an Instagram post that Casillas made about Liverpool following his side's Champions League last-16 tie against Jurgen Klopp's men, and doesn't appear to hold much weight as a result.

Casillas took to the social media site in the wake of his side's 6-0 drubbing to Liverpool as he thanked the Anfield crowd for the wonderful reception he received during their famous 'You'll Never Walk Alone' chant.

That has led to media sources in Spain to deduce that the Real Madrid legend must be heading to Merseyside in the coming months, and have put their cards on the table in stating that Casillas will join Liverpool for 12 months when he leaves Portugal.

Liverpool are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper in the close season as Klopp continues to be left with concerns over the abilities of Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius in goal.

The duo have been chopped and changed by the German throughout his time with Liverpool, and neither have managed to make the number one spot their own due to a few mistakes over the past 18 months.

Karius currently holds the jersey in Klopp's starting lineup - a decision which has left Mignolet considering his future with the Premier League giants - but the German shot stopper still looks shaky at times.

Klopp, then, has set his sights on the likes of Roma's Alisson and Real's Keylor Navas as potential upgrades on the pair and, coupled with these Casillas rumours, it makes sense that he would strengthen that part of his team.

Casillas, however, isn't the long-term solution and this speculation should therefore be taken with the biggest pinch of salt imaginable.

