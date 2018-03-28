Tottenham Linked With Sensational £87m Summer Move for In-Form Portugal Midfielder

Tottenham are reportedly interested in launching a summer bid to sign Sporting CP playmaker and Portugal international Bruno Fernandes.

The 23-year-old only returned to the Liga NOS last year for £8m after spending five years making a name for himself in Italy where he represented Novara Calcio, Udinese and Sampdoria.

However, Fernandes is now being linked with a move to the Premier League and Portuguese outlet A Bola are reporting that Tottenham are interested in signing the midfielder this summer, with the former Boavista academy player expected to cost close to a scarcely credible £87m.

Spurs are known to be keen on entering the transfer market this summer as Mauricio Pochettino looks to bolster his squad and add some depth for his first team.

The north Londoners are also desperate to make a statement during the next transfer window as the club look to convince the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli of snubbing any potential moves away from Tottenham.

Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 6 goals in 4 Europa League games for Sporting CP this season (3 goals, 3 assists).

However, spending over £80m on a player - let alone someone who is yet to establish themselves in European football - would go against the business model that Spurs are currently thriving under.

Fernandes is undoubtedly one of the most promising players in Europe for his position and the Portugal international has enjoyed his best season to date in terms of goals and assists, claiming a combined tally of 29.

But a big money move for the midfielder, especially to Spurs given their impending stadium move, is unlikely to come about this summer.