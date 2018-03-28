VIDEO: Injured Lionel Messi Walks Out During Argentina's Abysmal 6-1 Defeat to Spain

Lionel Messi stopped watching his Argentina side as La Albiceleste were thrashed 6-1 by Spain on Tuesday night. The Argentina captain was sitting the game out through injury, and took up his position in an executive box to watch his side at Atlético Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

🎥 | Messi could not watch the game anymore after Spain's 6th goal. pic.twitter.com/Umw9W0wPIo — Barca Centre Media (@centrevid) March 27, 2018

After seeing his side concede six goals, including a hat-trick from Real Madrid midfielder Isco, the 30-year-old Argentine had seen enough and made his way into the bowels of the stadium before the final whistle.

Messi has hinted at international retirement if Argentina fail at the World Cup this summer, and this looks increasingly likely judging by their abysmal performance against Spain.

Having captained Argentina to three international finals in a row - the 2014 World Cup and two Copa Américas - this summer could represent Messi's last chance to achieve glory on the international stage. He has come agonisingly close in recent years, as Argentina have lost all three of the aforementioned finals in extra time or on penalties.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

The Argentina captain has 123 caps for his country, dating back to 2005, when he was introduced as a substitute in a friendly against Hungary aged just 18. He has captained his national side since 2011 and has scored 61 international goals.

The side have come agonisingly close to success on several occasions. The only thing Messi has won with the senior side is an Olympic gold medal from the 2008 games in Beijing. However, any side with Lionel Messi in their ranks is capable of winning trophies on the global stage.