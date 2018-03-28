West Ham Fan Favourite Set for Summer Exit According to Report

West Ham stalwart James Collins looks set to leave the club this summer, with one report claiming "all the signs are pointing towards an exit' for the Welshman."

The 35-year-old centre back's contract comes to an end this season, and it is unlikely that David Moyes will be extending his stay at the club according to football.london.

The man affectionately known as 'Ginge' first joined the club in 2005 and has had two spells with the club, either side of a stint at Aston Villa.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

He has been one of the club's greatest servants and well-liked by fans, but it seems that Collins' time with the Hammers is coming to an end.

When speaking earlier in March, as quoted by the Standard Collins commented about the potential end to his time at West Ham.





''Nothing has been said to me. I don’t know if it [contract talks] are on the back burner. If nothing happens in January, I could be left in the lurch come the end of the season.

''It’s a situation I would like to get sorted as soon as possible because I don’t like to go into training thinking about it all the time. As far as I’m concerned, I’m still playing as well as ever.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

''I would be devastated if I had to go. I did it once before when I went to Aston Villa and it ‘killed’ me. If it comes to the worst, though, I’d probably have to go because, at my age, I need to play football.''

A popular figure at the London Stadium, Collins will be hoping to end on a high by helping to keep the Hammers in the Premier League.





West Ham face Stoke in their next Premier League game and will be hoping to put the memory of the 3-0 defeat to Burnley last time out behind them.