AC Milan Chief Reveals Easter Surprise & Confirms Imminent New Contract for Gennaro Gattuso

AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has revealed that Rossoneri manager Gennaro Gattuso will be given a new contract over Easter after the club's excellent run of form in 2018.





Milan are unbeaten in Serie A since the turn of the year in a run to 10 league games without defeat. Gattuso's men are now in sixth place, five points behind fourth place Inter Milan and a Champions League spot.





Speaking a club sponsor's event, Mirabelli told the press that Gatusso will be extending his deal with Milan soon: "When we open our eggs this Easter, we're going to find Gennaro Gattuso's renewal inside," he said, as quoted by ESPN.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

"I don't think there are going to be any problems. Rino [Gattuso], and I've been telling you this for a while, is going to be one of the best coaches in circulation in years to come so I believe it's right that Milan keep a firm hold on him."

Previous reports suggest that Gattuso's new deal would extend his contract with club until 2021. Milan dropped out of the Europa League after defeat over two legs to Arsenal, but are making a late bid for Champions League qualification and have reached the Coppa Italia final where they will play Juventus.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The sporting director added: "You may have thought that he was just a caretaker coach, but you will never have heard us saying that," Mirabelli said. "We thought we had found our coach given his human and technical qualities. You still don't know him well, you'll see.

"There's a great feeling with Gattuso. We had [Vincenzo] Montella and things were not going the way we had hoped. We put Gattuso into a difficult situation and we were afraid it might ruin him. He's a young coach, but he's old in a good way.





"He's capable of dealing with many situations and is going to be one of the best in the world in a few years."







