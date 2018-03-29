Arsenal Defender Reveals Surprise Method Which Has Helped Him Recover From Nightmare Achilles Issue

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has revealed that taking up yoga at the turn of the year has proved pivotal in his impressive recovery from persistent achilles tendon injuries.

In an interview with French outlet RMC Sport, the French international claimed that the relaxing form of exercise has worked wonders in his rehabilitation from the problem injury, and that it has improved his mental health too.

Koscielny said: "Since January I started yoga, and I feel much better physically, my tendons do not hurt anymore.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"I’m more relaxed, more positive. I found a way to get away from it. I was a little reluctant at first, but there are many areas that (yoga) allowed me to relax, to be much more positive in football or in my everyday life."





Gunners fans will be pleased to hear that the 32-year-old has bounced back from the long term fitness concern, as they will need their vice captain at the top of his game for the run-in to the end of the season.





While Arsenal may struggle to qualify for the Champions League via their Premier League standing, a Europa League win would ensure a spot in next year's tournament.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are reported to be keeping a close eye on Freiburg's defensive ace Çağlar Söyüncü.





The 21-year-old is emerging as one of the finest young talents in Bundesliga, and Arsenal boss Arsène Wenger is rumoured to be pondering a £30m summer swoop for the Turkish international, as he looks to freshen up his ageing defensive line.



