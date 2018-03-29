Atletico Push to Extend French Forward's Contract & Raise Release Clause Amid Links With Barcelona

By 90Min
March 29, 2018

Atletico Madrid are pushing for Antoine Griezmann to sign a new contract to earn more from his potential sale to Barcelona this summer.

Griezmann's move to the Spanish league leaders has been looking increasingly likely this season, and he could be signed this summer for £87.5m - give that's the active release clause in his contract. Manchester United also remain interested in the Frenchman. 

Reports from Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo claim that Atletico want to increase Griezmann's release clause to €200m (£175m) or even €300 (£265m) to prevent Barcelona or any other club from getting a bargain. 

Atleti also want to remove another clause in Griezmann's current contract which states that his former club Real Sociedad would receive 20 per cent of any future transfer fee. As things stand that would mean that Atleti would lose £17.5m of the fee they would receive for Griezmann. 


The 27-year-old has scored 23 goals for Atleti in all competitions this season and has become one of the most coveted strikers in Europe. Manchester United were said to be leading the race for the Atletico star, but Barcelona have emerged as the favourites. 

Earlier this month it was reported that Barcelona had made a gentleman's agreement with Atletico where they said they would actively pursue Griezmann unless the striker himself put in a transfer request. 


Griezmann has stated that he wishes to resolve his future before the start of the World Cup this summer. This means that Atletico will need to hurry with tabling their contract or they risk losing their star striker for a much smaller price. 

