Barcelona are reportedly fearing the departure of Manchester United target Samuel Umtiti and have started their search for a replacement as a result.

The 24-year-old defender has so far failed to agree a contract extension with La Blaugrana despite the club's desperate attempts to tie him up to a new deal, consequently opening the door for the Red Devils to table a mammoth offer - as per Sport.

Jose Mourinho is expected to bolster his defensive ranks throughout the summer and Umtiti is one of the names at the top of his list. United are prepared to meet his £52m release clause and table a sizable weekly contract to secure his signature.

Although the Spanish outfit have not resigned to losing the defender, their unwillingness to meet his personal demands have led to the club drawing up a list of potential replacements as they fear an imminent departure.

Barcelona have cast their eye towards the Bundesliga in search of a new defender who they hope will slot seamlessly into the club, have youth on their side and be eager to grow and develop with the Spanish giants.

RB Leipzig center back Dayot Upamecano has emerged as a top target for the Catalans after impressing in Germany's top flight, but his €100m buy-out clause is likely to be a stumbling block should any attempt be made to secure his services - with Leipzig proving to be strong negotiators.

Schalke starlet Thilo Kehrer also finds himself the subject of Barcelona's interest and is likely to cost a third of Upamecano's price tag.

The loss of Umtiti is a major concern for La Blaugrana as the 24-year-old has developed a strong relationship alongside Gerard Pique, and appeared to be the future of the club's defensive brigade.