Budweiser Launch 'Blessed Beer' Ahead of World Cup - Brew Infused With Fan Pride & Passion

Budweiser has officially launched 'Blessed Beer', a beer by the fans, for the fans. It is a brew that will be 'infused with the die-hard support' of football fans from across the United Kingdom.

Budweiser will be touring the country with a tanker of the 'UK's finest malt' and encouraging football fans to sign and bless it before it makes it way to breweries.

The tanker tour began at Wembley, the home of football, with ex-England captain Steven Gerrard and a group of fans representing different countries that will be participating at this summer's FIFA World Cup™ in Russia.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Every time the Blessed Beer tanker is signed by a fan it is 'infused with supporter pride and passion' and Budweiser will brew and bottle the beer for sale ahead of the big kick off in June.

The Blessed Beer tanker will next meet football fans in Birmingham on the 29th March, before arriving in Manchester on 31st March.

The final leg of the tour will see the tanker stop at two of Budweiser's UK breweries: Magor, Caldicot; and Samlesbury, Lancashire, where the beer will be expertly brewed, bottled, and made available to purchase in-store nationwide.

"The 2018 FIFA World Cup™ only comes around once every four years, which is why I was so excited to work with Budweiser to deliver a beer that captures the raw fan energy of football fans up and down the country," Gerrard said.

Image by Jamie Spencer

"The sport would be nothing without its dedicated supporters, and Budweiser is celebrating them by creating a beer that bottles their passion and pride - for fans of every nation to enjoy for the tournament. I can't wait to crack one open in June!"

Rowan Chidgey, Marketing Manager at Budweiser UK, commented, "Budweiser has a long history of supporting the fans when it comes to football, and we wanted to go that extra step in rewarding supporters as part of our 2018 FIFA World Cup™ sponsorship with the unique Blessed Beer.

"Giving fans the opportunity to infuse the brew with their excitement is something truly special and signals the start of Budweiser's mission to light up the FIFA World Cup™ and bring people closer together."

Getty Images/GettyImages

The 2018 FIFA World Cup™ will begin in St Petersburg on 14th June, with England's first game to be played four days later against Tunisia.

Limited-edition packs of Blessed Beer will be available in-store from June for the 2018 FIFA World Cup™. Come and visit the tanker at Victoria Square in Birmingham on 29th March and White City Retail Park in Manchester on the 31st March.