Chelsea See Off European Rivals in Race to Land Ajax & Netherlands Wonderkid

Chelsea appear to have won the face to land coveted Dutch wonderkid Jayden Braaf ahead of their European rivals.

The Daily Mail has reported that the reigning Premier League champions saw off competition from Manchester United, Manchester City, West Ham and Bayern Munich for the 15-year-old after agreeing terms with his camp.

Braaf will begin training with Chelsea's youth team in the near future after he rejected the chance to remain in his homeland.

Seems Chelsea have been scouting in Holland again, as reports from there say that 15-year old forward Jayden Braaf will join the blues academy next season from PSV. — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) March 28, 2018

The forward, who is comfortable on the wing and up front, is currently on the books of PSV Eindhoven after his release by fellow Dutch giants Ajax back in the summer of 2014.

But his time in the Netherlands will come to an end when he takes up residence in west London in July when he officially moves to Chelsea in a bid to make the breakthrough at Stamford Bridge.

Braaf becomes the second youth star to join the Blues this week after highly-rated Crewe attacker George Nunn also decided to make the switch to England's capital.

The duo will join up with Chelsea's Under-18s side to begin with and, as long as they continue on their projected career paths, should be playing for both the Under-23s team and senior side within no time at all.

Chelsea's Under-18s progressed to the FA Youth Cup semi-finals, where they will take on Birmingham City in a two-legged tie on 4th and 10th April, after seeing off Fulham in the last eight of the competition.

The reigning champions have won the tournament five times in a row - triumphs that have made their youth side one of the hottest properties in world football currently. Chelsea are also into the semi-finals of the UEFA Youth League as well, with the Blues seeing off Real Madrid at the quarter-final stage 4-2 back on 14th March.

