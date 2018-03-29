FC Bayern & BVB Keeping Tabs on RB Leipzig Boss Hasenhuttl as Frustration Grows Over Contract Talks

Rivals clubs continue to monitor the situation of RB Leipzig manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, who is reportedly growing frustrated at the club's mishandling of the extension of his contract.

According to German news outlet Kicker, Hasenhuttl wanted to wait to discuss a contract extension at the end of the season to assess how he had fared in his first season in European competitions at the club.

💬 Ralph #Hasenhüttl: "It's been an intense 12 months and we've come a long way. I can easily picture working with this team for a long time." #DieRotenBullen #H96RBL pic.twitter.com/CZlHfRhHB1 — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) March 29, 2018

Leipzig sporting director Ralph Rangnick was keen to tie Hasenhuttl to a new deal as early as December, but agreed to wait until March to sit down with the boss. Contract negotiations are yet to commence however, and Hasenhuttl has become infuriated with how his deal is being handled.





His deal with Leipzig expires in 2019, which will leave just one year left on his contract if an extension is not agreed upon by the end of the season.

Bayern Munich will be monitoring the situation closely as Hasenhuttl reportedly ranks highly on the list of potential candidates to replace Jupp Heynckes in the summer. Other managerial targets have included Thomas Tuchel, who looks closer to a move to the Premier League, and Joachim Low, who has ruled out discussing any links to the Bayern job before the World Cup.

Oleg Nikishin/GettyImages

Hasenhuttl has also been tipped to replace Peter Stoger at Borussia Dortmund. Stoger's position at Dortmund was questioned after the club crashed out of the Europa League at the hands of FC Salzburg. However, he is unbeaten in the Bundesliga with BVB in all 12 matches since his takeover December.

Hasenhuttl guided newly promoted Leipzig to a second place finish in the German top flight in his first season. This season they are currently in sixth and in a closely contested race for the top four. Most recently, Leipzig inflicted Bayern Munich with their third league defeat of the season.