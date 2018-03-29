Former Leicester Captain Steve Walsh Urges Foxes to Sign Loanee Defender on Permanent Deal

Former Leicester City captain Steve Walsh says the Foxes should sign Aleksandar Dragovic to a permanent contract.

The Austrian centre back joined the former Premier League champions on loan from Bayer Leverkusen last year and has impressed when given the opportunity.

And Walsh, a former defender who spent 14 years with the Foxes, racking up more than 400 appearances, reckons making the deal permanent would be great for his old club.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

He has, however, warned that Dragovic would have to remain patient if he wants to become a first choice centre back at the club as Wes Morgan still has a lot to offer, while Harry Maguire is expected to continue partnering the Jamaican.

“Big Wes, if he can stay fit, still has a few years left, I think,” Walsh said via the Leicester Mercury. “He reads the game so well that he would be a number one choice, no doubt.

“Obviously Morgan and Harry Maguire would be the pairing, one and two, all day long for me. They keep the right shape, but there comes a time when they will miss games and you need a strong squad.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“You need that strength in depth and I would imagine they will be looking at Dragovic and he has done well since he came in. Albeit he hasn’t had too many opportunities, he has played well when he has come in.

“He has looked composed and sharp. He is one I would say keep him for the squad and for the future.

“It is hard to find the right centre-halves these days. There are not many about that are available."