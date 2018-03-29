Juventus Move for Sampdoria Star in Jeopardy as Sporting Director Baulks at €25m Release Clause

Juventus' hopes of signing Sampdoria's star midfielder Dennis Praet appear to have been dashed, after reports claimed that Bianconeri's sporting director Fabio Paratici is unwilling to pay the Belgian's €25m release clause.

As reported by Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Juventus are still keen to sign the 23-year-old, but only in a player plus cash deal, with the €25m being deemed as too costly by the club. This opens the door to other potential suitors, who could well be happy to stump up the necessary cash to sign the former Anderlecht prodigy.

Capable of either playing in the heart of midfield or further up the pitch, Praet has become an integral part of the Sampdoria side since joining them in 2016.

Renowned for his fast paced dribbling skills and eye for a cutting pass, the energetic midfielder could well be just the breath of fresh air that Juve need to freshen up their rapidly ageing side next season.





However, if the club miss out on Praet due to their unwillingness to meet his release clause, Atalanta’s Bryan Cristante is believed to be another candidate to join Maxi Allegri's squad.





The Serie A serial winners are also favourites to sign Liverpool's Emre Can in the summer, who is likely to leave the Premier League and join a new team upon the expiry of his contract.

In other news, Juve are reportedly stepping up their efforts to lure Anthony Martial from Manchester United, as the French forward becomes increasingly frustrated with the lack of first team opportunities at Old Trafford.





The 22-year-old has struggled to make an impact at the club this season, and has had to settle for a role of impact substitute rather than a regular starter.



