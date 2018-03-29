Liverpool Forward Admits Frustration Over Lack of Playing Time After Move From Chelsea

Liverpool forward Dominic Solanke has admitted that he is frustrated with a lack of playing time for the Reds this season, with the 20-year-old involved in just 10 minutes of action since starting in the 2-1 win over Burnley on New Year's Day.

But Solanke fully acknowledges the fierce level of competition for places, with 36-goal Mohamed Salah, 23-goal Roberto Firmino and the electric Sadio Mane ahead of him in the pecking order.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

More importantly, unlike at former club Chelsea where he grew restless over the complete lack of first-team opportunities after breaking through from the youth ranks where his performances had been nothing short of spectacular, Solanke says he is actually at happy at Liverpool.

"It's different," the youngster is quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo when asked if his current situation compares to what he experienced stuck on the sidelines at Stamford Bridge. "It's always frustrating when you're not playing, but I'm enjoying it at Liverpool."

Solanke, who received a surprise England cap in November despite his minimal minutes for Liverpool at club level, is keen to learn from the 'crazy players' ahead of him.

"Being at a club like Liverpool, there's always a lot of competition so there's always going to be tough times." he said.

"I'm learning from those around me. There are some crazy players at Liverpool, especially in my position I have definitely learned a lot from that. I'm grateful for that.

"You always have to take the positives from the situation and we're doing so well at the moment the front players have been phenomenal. It's a good lesson (training with them). Salah is on fire and I'm really happy for him. He is unstoppable at the moment and that's helping us a lot."