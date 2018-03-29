Mainz Hotshot Chooses Newcastle as Preferred Destination With Rafa Benitez Interested in Striker

FSV Mainz striker Yoshinori Muto has reportedly set his sights on a move to the Premier League, with Newcastle understood to be his destination of choice, per German publication Kicker.

Muto, who has scored nine goals in 18 starts for the Bundesliga outfit this season, is beleived to have caught the eye of Magpies boss Rafa Benitez. So it could be a match made in heaven if there's any truth to the reports stemming from both Germany and England.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Kicker claim that the 25-year-old is attracted to the Premier League's prestige, as well as the high salaries paid by clubs in the top flight and "dreams" of moving to England at the soonest possibility. The report also states that Newcastle are the only club known to have made an approach so far, but there is interest from several other English teams.

The Magpies are reported as having scouted the player on occasion too.

While there's no guarentee that Muto would be a hit in Premier League, he does know his way around a goal and should have some impact on the club's fortunes.

Benitez, meanwhile, may also consider keeping Aleksandar Mitrovic at the club. The Serbian recently scored a brace for his country and has scored seven goals in seven starts since moving to Fulham on loan.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Benitez was hoping to have more money to spend on reinforcements this year, given the expected takeover, yet things have failed to materialise on that front.

Muto won't cost them a fortune, though, with Mainz having bought the forward for less than €3m - he's now valued at €4.5m by Transfermarkt.com. They would rake in a neat profit, yet it's unlikely he'll leave for more than £15m if he does make the switch to St. James' Park.