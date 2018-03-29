Manchester City Set to Secure Signing of Young Dutch Defender Philippe Sandler

Manchester City have completed the signing of Dutch defender Philippe Sandler from PEC Zwolle, although the club have yet to officially announce the deal.

City will reportedly part with £2.5m for the 21-year-old who is set to link up with Pep Guardiola's side next summer, where a season-long loan deal is expected to be lined up for Sandler - with a return to his native country expected.

With a move to the Premier League all but sealed, Sandler spoke to Dutch outlet VI to discuss his transfer to City and revealed how Guardiola was the key to committing his future to club as he had constructed a plan for him prior to his signing.

"A player from PEC usually does not transfer to the English top. Yet it is true," Sandler said.





"There are experts who think I am going to enjoy it and there are people who think I can not handle it. It's up to me now. What else should I have done? Let this opportunity go away?

"Pep Guardiola wants to work with young talent in the coming years. He wants to buy less polished to train them himself. I can work with the best trainer in the world. That is a boy's dream.

"My management and I spoke extensively with people from City, including Txiki Bergiristain [technical director].





"They really knew everything about me! They were impressed by my distribution between the lines and my speed. They saw that I got better and better in challenges, but I also mentioned that I had problems with space in the back.

"The video analysts had watched almost all of my matches. That gave a good feeling. I'm not just a number, they really have a plan with me. Guardiola too. When I was in hospital for my medical examination, my father spoke to him. He knew exactly who I was," he added.

Sandler has made four caps for Netherlands' Under-20 side and has made 18 appearances for PEC Zwolle in the Eredivisie this season.