Newcastle Hierarchy to Provide Rafa Benitez With Bigger Transfer Budget This Summer

Rafa Benitez is due to get a boost, as he will reportedly get a bigger transfer kitty to spend during the summer transfer window than he did last year.

The Newcastle boss has been openly frustrated by the lack of funds available to him to strengthen his squad, leading to the Magpies failing to make any permanent signings during the January transfer window.

However, according to the Telegraph, chairman Mike Ashley has decided to loosen the purse strings and give Benitez more money to spend in the summer.

The lack of funds available for Benitez was shown when it was revealed that Newcastle are the only Premier League club not to break their transfer record over the last two seasons. The highest fee the club has paid for a player is still the £16m they paid Real Madrid for striker Michael Owen back in 2005.

Alan Shearer says Newcastle fans want a change of owner at the club because they are not getting value for money.



The summer saw Newcastle bring in six new players, with a gross spend of around £33.6m, the seventh lowest in the league, behind the likes of West Bromage Albion and fellow promoted team Huddersfield Town.

The Newcastle boss' future has been put into doubt, with tensions over transfers between him and the board still evident, and recent reports of the Spaniard's contract containing a £6m release clause has cast further doubt over his future.

With the club looking like it will secure its Premier League status over the next few weeks, plans will already be starting in regards to the summer incomings, and it now looks like Benitez has received assurances over the money that will be available to him.