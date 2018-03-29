PHOTO: France International Hatem Ben Arfa Confirms Paris Saint-Germain Exit in Instagram Post

France midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa has confirmed he will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old joined the French giants in 2016 after an impressive campaign at OGC Nice, but has endured a challenging season under Unai Emery so far, given the tough competition for places in the side.

Retour sur les plus belles actions d’Hatem Ben Arfa au PSG ! 🙊 😅 pic.twitter.com/oKwejesJBW — L'ÉQUIPE d'Estelle (@lequipedestelle) March 29, 2018

Ben Arfa hasn't made a single appearance for PSG this term and has been completely frozen out by Emery, who is thought to be on the brink of an exit himself following a subdued Champions League campaign.

And on Thursday, the player posted an early farewell message to PSG fans on his Instagram page, confirming his exit and thanking his many supporters.

"Soon the end of my adventure at PSG, despite difficult times," he wrote. "I am happy to have worn this jersey, I will keep wonderful memories with my teammates and through this message I take the opportunity to thank the many supporters .. I will like always this club #Psg #icicestparis"

Ben Arfa has played in England before, having featured for both Newcastle and Hull City. But his destination remains unclear, although he has been tipped to either move to the MLS or the Chinese Super League next.

Former Premier League champions Leicester City, though, have been linked with a move for the player, and could move for