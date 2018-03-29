Stoke Attacker Set for Exit Door After Being 'Told to Stay Away' From Club by Paul Lambert

Former Barcelona player Ibrahim Afellay looks to have played his last game for Stoke City after being told to 'stay away' from the club for the remainder of the season, according to a report in The Independent.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Potter's Boss Paul Lambert has reportedly been unimpressed by Afellay's performances in training and, along with the backing of the board, told the former Netherlands international the news during the international break.

Afellay, now 31, joined Stoke City from Barcelona in 2015 on a free transfer and featured regularly under previous boss Mark Hughes, however his last appearance came in December 2017 and it is now expected that his £30,000-a week contract will be torn up by the club and Afellay allowed to leave on a free transfer in the summer.

According to the story, the ban will mean that Afellay will not be welcome to train with the club, however he will still be paid until the terms for a mutual termination are agreed.

The news comes as Stoke face a difficult run-in over the final few weeks of the Premier League season, they currently sit three points from safety and face a tough trip to face Arsenal at The Emirates on Saturday, a stadium where they have lost on their last nine trips.