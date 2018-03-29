Swansea Stamp Carvalhal Phrases on T-Shirts in Bid to Raise Funds for Prostate Cancer Victims

Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal is quickly developing a reputation as one of the more likeable coaches in the Premier League.

The witty 52-year-old is also never short of a catchy line, and the Swans have now sought to immortalise three of the Portuguese's more popular phrases by printing them to the front of t-shirts in an effort to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

The shirts, which are being sold for £12.99, can be purchased from the club's website.

"Introducing... The Carlos Collection," Swansea's official Twitter page tweeted on Thursday. "Transforming Carlos' quirky quotes into three limited edition t-shirts - all in aid of @ProstateUK!"

Carvalhal, who has made a huge difference since taking over from Paul Clement this season, has the club in a safe spot on the Premier League table for now, but in no way are they safe from the threat of relegation.

Despite being in 14th place, the Welsh side are only three points above 18th place. They do have a game in hand, but are set to face Manchester United on Saturday.

They also have to play both league leaders Manchester City and current champions Chelsea next month, yet Carvalhal is well capable of finding the right words to say to keep his side in the right spirits and clear of the relegation zone.