The Unstoppable Squad, Episode 1. Beast Mode!

What motivates the greats to go out there and smash it every day? What fires their passion to be the best even when the odds are stacked against them? In other words, what makes them feel unstoppable?





In a series of short films released each week, we’ll be exploring the powerful stories of four incredible talents at the top of their game. They are The Unstoppable Squad.

The series kicks off with Wycombe Wanderers striker Adebayo Akinfenwa - AKA The Beast!

Akinfenwa hasn’t exactly had your conventional career in football. Told from an early age that he was too big to play professionally, he wouldn’t take no for an answer and even made a daunting move to Lithuania to chase his dream. Now one of sport’s most recognisable personalities, “The Beast” is officially the strongest player on FIFA18.

In a candid interview, 90min hears from Akinfenwa what obstacles he’s had to overcome and challenges he’s faced that have made him into the unstoppable powerhouse he is today.