Vincent Kompany Admits Next Two Weeks Will Be Crucial for Manchester City's Season

Vincent Kompany has urged his Manchester City teammates to rise to the occasion and absorb the pressure as the club gear up for a season defining quartet of games.

The return to Premier League action has triggered City's run-in to the title as the runaway leaders will secure an opportunity to win the title at home against Manchester United next week, should they acquire three points against Everton on Saturday.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

To add further pressure and intensity, Pep Guardiola's side will face two legs of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Liverpool on either side of the derby.

It ensures the Citizens' next four games are vital as the ability to tie up the Premier League title quickly will leave more time to prepare and focus on their European endeavours.

"It starts from now, really," Kompany said, via the Daily Mail. "Until the international break I didn't really think too much about it but we go to Goodison Park and we go to Anfield.

"That's as hard as it gets but we worked hard this season to be in this position. It's a good two weeks for us to look forward.

"We've got a big squad, and a down-to-earth squad. We know that as much as we've been incredible this season that these games are against teams like United who will want to hurt us."

With their sole league defeat coming at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield, which ended 4-3 to the Reds, Kompany is well aware of the threat their European opponents pose but insisted City have the talent to progress into the semi-finals of the competition.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

He said: "Liverpool has been the toughest game so far for us this season. So go steady and we'll get there and prepare well and be in the best condition to have a good result.

"Everyone can see what Liverpool are about. They are a very hard-working team, they have goal scoring threats all over the pitch, not just the main guys.

"They have strengthened defensively. They are definitely further along as a team than they were earlier in the season and you can see it in the way they've been playing recently. But that's what we enjoy to play against. There's a lot to say about our team as well."





A lot has been said about Liverpool's intimidating atmosphere ahead of the European showdown, but the Belgium defender is confident his side can handle it.

"It is part of playing football at this level, I think we'll be OK," he added.