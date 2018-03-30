Arsenal Tell Head of Recruitment Which Position to Prioritise Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

Arsenal's head of recruitment Sven Mislintat has reportedly been handed his summer transfer orders. The former Borussia Dortmund man, who played a huge part in bringing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the Emirates Stadium, is set for a busy first summer in north London.

Arsenal's first team situation at the present moment is under a lot of uncertainty. With the futures of various players very much up in the air, the Gunners are going to need a strong summer in the transfer market - especially if they want to get back to Champions League football.

And that work has begun already, according to the Telegraph. Mislintat has been told to find the club a list of central midfielders and centre backs ahead of the opening of the window, with an array of names already linked with Arsenal.

Jack Wilshere's contract runs to an end once the season ends, having failed to sign a new deal in north London, and move to Everton is reportedly the most likely outcome for the England international at the moment.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Furthermore, Aaron Ramsey will only have one year remaining on his current deal come the summer, and it could well be that he is moved on in a bid to avoid another Alexis Sanchez situation playing out next term.

Mislintat's German influence is definitely seeping through, if reports are to be believed. Schalke's Max Meyer is a name that has been floated around a lot recently, and the youngster's deal is due to run out when the summer comes.

Another name is that of Hoffenheim's Kerem Demirbay. The 24-year-old enjoyed a brilliant campaign in the Bundesliga last campaign, but his form has since dropped off with the arrival of some unwanted injuries.