Barcelona 'Unwilling to Match' Star Man's Wage Demands as New Contract Talks Break Down

Manchester United look poised to step up their interest in Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, after it was reported that negotiations over a new deal in Spain have stalled.

The French defender reportedly earns around £50,000-a-week currently, with Umtiti believed to be seeking treble that amount in a new contract. Despite wanting to keep hold of the highly rated centre back, the Daily Mirror report that Barca are understood to be unwilling to pay Umtiti the £8m-a-year salary that he wants.

News of a breakdown in talks is likely to reinvigorate the interest of Manchester United, with Umtiti identified as a key target in Jose Mourinho's summer recruitment drive.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

The Red Devils have the financial firepower to pay Umtiti the salary he demands, with the current stand off between club and player being viewed as a positive sign by Old Trafford officials.





Despite having several central defenders on the books already, Mourinho is understood to be keen on strengthening a position that continues to be a source of weakness for the 13-time Premier League winners.

Umtiti is currently contracted to the Camp Nou until 2021, and ordinarily Barca wouldn't feel the need to offer him a new deal so quickly. The 24-year old has a relatively modest release clause in his current deal though, believed to be set at £52m.

The Catalan giants have not given up hope of finding an agreement with Umtiti, though they are known to be exploring other options incase they are unable to agree fresh terms.

RB Leipzig centre back Dayot Upamecano and Schalke youngster Thilo Kehrer are just a couple of names being touted with a potential move to the La Liga leaders in the summer.