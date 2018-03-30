Brighton vs Leicester Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News, Prediction & More

Premier League football makes a welcome return to action on Saturday as Brighton and Hove Albion host Leicester City at the Amex Stadium.

Both teams missed out on a trip to Wembley on their last outing almost two weeks ago, when they suffered FA Cup quarter final defeats. Brighton suffering a 2-0 loss at the hands of

Manchester United, while Leicester lost 2-1 to Chelsea, despite taking the game to extra time.

All the concentration from the two teams can now go fully on securing a high as possible finish in the Premier League.

With Brighton in 12th place, and six points clear of danger, a win over the Foxes would effectively seal their place in the top league for another season, and close the gap to 8th place Leicester to just 3 points.

A win for Leicester could take them above Burnley into 7th place, and have them dreaming about another trip around Europe next season.

Here is everything you need to know about the 31st meeting between the two clubs...

Classic Encounter

Brighton 3-2 Leicester (October 2008)

This is the only time that this fixture has been played in the third tier of English football, and proved that the lower leagues can provide as much excitement and drama as the top leagues.

Leicester traveled to the Withdean Stadium, flying high in League 1 and looking for an immediate return to the Championship, and the was going to form with top scorer Matty Fryatt firing the Foxes into a half time 2-0 lead.

But Brighton fought back in the second half when on-loan Bradley Johnson, now at Derby, struck from 25 yards to put the Seagulls back into the game. Just five minutes later, the same player levelled the score with a powerful shot past Leicester 'keeper David Martin.

The turnaround was complete one minute from time when Joe Anyinsah's cross caused Leicester defender Jack Hobbs to turn the ball into his own net to hand Brighton a valuable 3 points.

The defeat was one of only four for Leicester that season, as they went onto lift the League 1 trophy while Brighton finished the season in a mid-table 16th place.

Key Battle





Glenn Murray vs Harry Maguire

Glenn Murray is Brighton's top scorer so far this season with 13 goals in all competitions, and is in brilliant form in the Premier League - having scored 5 goals in his last 6 games, including the winner in the 2-1 win against Arsenal earlier in the month.





Murray was touted for a possible England call-up prior to the World Cup, but wasn't included in Gareth Southgate's latest squad for the recent friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy.





One name that was included on the squad list was Leicester defender Harry Maguire. He has played every minute of Premier League action in the heart of the Leicester defence so far this season, and will be tasked with keeping Murray quiet.

Back to @LCFC this morning, preparing for the game Saturday #LCFC 🦊 ⚽️💙 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) March 29, 2018

The 25-year-old scored his first goal for Leicester against Brighton in the 2-0 home win earlier in the season, and does pose a threat for the Foxes at the other end of the pitch aswell as keeping Leicester as solid as possible at the back.

Team News





For Brighton, only Isaiah Brown and Steve Sidwell will be the definite absentees for the game, as they both continue their recovery from long term injuries.

Both Gaëtan Bong and Dale Stephens are doubts for the game. Stephens has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, while Bong could return from a thigh injury to start at left back, but Hughton is optimistic that both could be available for selection.

Hughton optimistic of a return in GW32: "Gaetan [Bong] was never going to make [FA Cup] in hindsight. We are very hopeful for the next game vs Leicester. Dale [Stephens] has just felt his hamstring slightly. It is not a pull but we need to be really careful with.” #BHAFC [Argus] — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) March 19, 2018

Former Leicester player Anthony Knockaert will be unavailable as he is serving a suspension following the red card he received in Brighton's last Premier League game at Everton. Striker Leo Ulloa is on loan from Leicester, so won't be able to play against his parent club.





Leicester are waiting on news on striker Kelechi Iheanacho, after he fractured his hand while on international duty for Nigeria. Leicester, however, expect the 21-year-old to be available for selection on Saturday.





The only definite absentee for Claude Puel will be right back Daniel Amartey, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury that he sustained against Bournemouth earlier this month.

Time to borrow Vardy's blue cast.https://t.co/uVmMpcGCUN — James Sharpe (@TheSharpeEnd) March 28, 2018

Maguire wasn't risked for England in the friendly against Italy due to a tight hamstring, but that was precautionary, and he should be fit for selection on Saturday.

Prediction

Both sides are in relatively little danger of suffering relegation this season. Leicester reached the 40-point mark during their last Premier League game, and Brighton sit 6 points clear of the drop zone.





With both teams out of the FA Cup, full concentration can now go on the league. Brighton have won 3 of their last 5 games, where Leicester have only one win in their last 6 Premier League games.

While it will be a close game, if Leicester are at the top of their game then, as with the last meeting between the teams, they will have too much for Brighton.

Prediction: Brighton 1-2 Leicester







