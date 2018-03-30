Cristiano Ronaldo & Isco Set to Miss Real Madrid's Trip to Las Palmas Following International Return

Real Madrid will be without Cristiano Ronaldo and potentially Isco for their trip to Las Palmas on Saturday.

The Portugal international, fresh off his stoppage-time double against Egypt last week, is set to be rested for Los Blancos' voyage to Gran Canaria, according to Marca, with boss Zinedine Zidane keen to have his star man fully fit and rejuvenated for the Spanish capital outfit's Champions League showdown with Juventus on Tuesday.

Isco, meanwhile, missed full training at Valdebebas on Thursday, with the 25-year-old resigned to the gym after returning from representing his country.

The attacker lasted 76 minutes in midweek during Spain's comprehensive 6-1 win over Argentina, in which the Real Madrid playmaker netted a hat-trick.





However, despite the Los Blancos playmaker's stellar performance at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday, the Spaniard seemed in little doubt he would be returning to Los Vikingos in his usual supportive role.

"In Madrid, I don't have the confidence a player needs", Isco told Marca, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"The matches with the national team give me life. Here, I have the confidence of the coach. I want to show that I'm a good player. (Julen) Lopetegui shows me confidence with the minutes he gives me.

"Maybe I'm the problem in Madrid. I don't know how to win Zidane's confidence."

According to Marca, Mateo Kovacic was the only other doubt for Zidane ahead of Real Madrid's Las Palmas trip.

However, despite missing Croatia's 1-0 win over Mexico on Wednesday, the 23-year-old is expected to be fit enough to feature on Saturday.