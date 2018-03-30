Crystal Palace Boss Roy Hodgson Reveals Ongoing Talks With Midfielder Over New Contract

French midfielder Yohan Cabaye is in talks with Crystal Palace over a new deal, according to Eagles boss Roy Hodgson.

The 32-year-old will be a free agent in the summer, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season, but the club are keen on tying him down to a new one and have opened discussions with the player and his agent.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Speaking during his press conference ahead of Saturday's clash with Liverpool, Hodgson insisted he wanted Cabaye to remain at Selhurst Park, also revealing that the club's sporting director Dougie Freedman was locked in negotiations with the Frenchman's camp.

"That's something you'll have to ask Doug Freedman about," Hodgson replied when quizzed on the player's future (H/T the Croydon Adviser).





"He's talking to both Yohan and his agent; Yohan knows how I feel about him, that we appreciate him, so it's nice to have him back from the injury that kept him out for just over two weeks. That's something I don't involve myself too much in.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

"As far as I'm concerned, Yohan's out every day training and doing the things we want him to do, so I don't spend my time questioning him 'how's it going?', I just work on the basis that a sensible conversation's going on between Yohan and what he wants to do going forward, and what the club works to do."

Asked if the player was keen on staying put himself, Hodgson replied: "Certainly if you watch him play and train, I certainly don't get any vibes he's not 100 per cent committed and anything other than happy."