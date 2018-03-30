David Wagner Denies He'll Face the Sack if Huddersfield Get Relegated From the Premier League

Huddersfield boss David Wagner has quashed the idea that his Terriers job is linked with Premier League survival come the end of the season, claiming that he and Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle have already had the conversation about his position at the club.

Huddersfield currently occupy 15th place, but are only three points away from the relegation zone as the battle for survival hits full swing with only ten games of the season left. The club have given a much better account of themselves than many initially suggested, but the possibility of a return to the Championship still looms.

Regardless of the eventual outcome, though, Wagner claims that he won't necessarily lose his job should they be relegated.

“I don’t really understand the question,” the Huddersfield boss said when asked about the possibility of being fired (as per BT Sport). “No, it isn’t because I have a contract for one further year and this contract counts for the Premier League and the Championship.

“To be totally honest, it’s boring isn’t it? I understand you maybe have to ask this question, but I have much more important and bigger things to think about at this stage of the season than all the links and rumours.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

“We have such big things in front of us. This excites and the other stuff, I respect this from the journalists, but it’s boring for me.”

“What we’ve spoken about in detail, I think this is a conversation between him and me,” Wagner said. “But first and foremost it’s all about progression of the football club and to be totally honest we’ve had this conversation in the last two, three years, maybe 10 times.

“This is more or less routine. We had this conversation this time last year and it doesn’t really make sense because it’s all about our Premier League status."