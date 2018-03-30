Galatasaray Winger Rejects West Ham Move as He Commits Future to Turkish Club

West Ham have been hit with a supposed transfer blow in the form of Galatasaray winger Garry Rodrigues voicing his intention to stay put amid rumours of a move to the Premier League in the summer.

The player, considered to be a target for both West Ham and Newcastle, responded to the rumours linking him with a move to England - with Turkish-Football.com reporting that he has indicated that he would like to remain with Galatasaray.

Rodrigues has been key to Galatasaray's push for the Turkish Super Lig title, with the club leading all chasers, albeit with a one point advantage over second placed Istanbul Basaksehir at the moment. And he has registered six goals and eight assists in 21 league starts so far this term.

It's also reported that Galatasaray rejected a £10m bid from West Ham for the player's services earlier this month, following the snubbing of a prior offer in January. They are understood to be holding out for £15m, however.

If that's the case, the Hammers shouldn't be too bothered as such a fee could certainly be easily paid as long as there's still interest. Things might not be as easy for Newcastle, given the situation as it relates to finance.

This could leave the Londoners clear to sign Rodrigues, but they would have to convince him that moving to the Olympic Stadium would be best.

As things stand, though, the 27-year-old seems set on staying with the Turkish club, yet a lot could change between now and the summer, especially if they lose out in the race for the league title.