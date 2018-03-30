Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has handed an update on his squad on this weekend's trip to Crystal Palace. The Reds take the early kick off at Selhurst Park, but it seems they will be without Emre Can and Joe Gomez for the match.

The German was sent home from international duty prematurely after picking up a back injury against Watford earlier on in March. While there is no clear date as to when he will return to Klopp's squad, it doesn't seem to be a long term lay off.

Klopp hinted to reporters in his pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Palace that Can's return could be as early as next week.

"Emre is out for the weekend," Klopp began, via the Express. "[He is] getting better and better and better, much better. Hopefully he can have a normal session with us on Sunday morning and then should be fine again."

However, while the negative of Can's absence is combined with the injury to Joe Gomez, there is one silver lining that will be a big boost for Liverpool, and that's the return of long term lay off Nathaniel Clyne.

"Clyney is back. He played last week for the Under-23s. One or two games more would be nice but the situation is like it is. We have Clyney.

"I said yesterday to the boys that we lost Joe but finally we got Clyney back. He has been back for a few weeks already but he has come closer and closer. He is a very good option."