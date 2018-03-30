Liverpool Prepare Summer Move for Former Real Madrid Star Despite Hefty Wage Demands

Liverpool are set to move for former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas, despite his hefty wage demands.

The 36-year-old currently plays for Portuguese side Porto, and featured against Liverpool in the Champions League at Anfield earlier this month.

According to Portuguese newspaper A Bola, Casillas reportedly spoke to Jürgen Klopp following Porto's clash against Liverpool in the Champions League, and the goalkeeper is said to have agreed the move to Merseyside.

With his Porto contract expiring this summer, talk of a move has arisen after Porto informed Casillas that he would cut his €7.5m-a-year wage if he were to sign a new deal with the Portuguese side.

Liverpool, however, do not see his wages as a problem and are willing to make a move this summer. It would represent a hefty chunk of their wage bill, though, so it will be interesting to see if any players depart from Merseyside in order to make way for Casillas.

this is why we need alisson in goal. Karius is rubbish in big games — DrScrub (@DrScrubbington1) March 10, 2018

Casillas' experience would be invaluable to Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, who is considered as one for the future by Jürgen Klopp. The 24-year-old has not had the easiest start to life in English football, with Liverpool coming under criticism for having two poor goalkeepers (Karius and Simon Mignolet) in their squad.

The Reds have previously been linked for Roma goalkeeper Allison. The Brazilian is 11 years younger than Casillas and would be an attractive option for Liverpool. However, Casillas has more experience to pass on to Karius if that is the route that Liverpool choose to take.