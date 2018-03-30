Man City Turn Attention to Borussia Dortmund Youngster After Cooling Interest in Fred

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl is believed to be Pep Guardiola's main Manchester City target this summer, as the Spaniard looks to strengthen a squad that has already completely dominated the Premier League this term.

As the deeper lying duo of Yaya Toure and Fernandinho begin to wind down their careers, bringing in a replacement defensive midfielder would understandably be at the top of the City boss' wish list heading into the summer.

BREAKING: Julian Weigl, defensive migfielder of Borussia Dortmund, is the main target of Manchester City for summer. The German player wants to sign for the team too. There are a lot of chances that this will be done. @elchiringuitotv @chirichampions — Jose Alvarez Haya (@10JoseAlvarez) March 30, 2018

According to journalist Jose Alvarez Haya, Julian Weigl is the number one name that Guardiola is after, and the player wants the move to happen.

The 22-year-old is very highly rated over in Germany, and would fit in perfectly with the way that Pep makes his team play. At such a young age, and with an already high reputation, Weigl has previously been reported to command a £40m fee for any buyer - a mere drop in the oil filled ocean for Man City.

This news comes only weeks after the Telegraph reported that Guardiola had cooled his interest in Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred. The Brazilian is said to be leaving Ukraine this summer for £40m, and will go to Manchester.

If Pep has completely given up on the player, it seems that city rivals Manchester United will be the ones to land the highly rated 25-year-old.

Until the window opens, City will focus fully on winning trophies. With the Carabao Cup already in the bag, the Citizens are all but certain to win the Premier League, and face Liverpool in the quarter finals of the Champions League.